Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $15,972,390.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DELL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 152,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $91.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
