Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $15,972,390.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 152,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $91.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.