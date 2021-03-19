Insider Selling: Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 36,000 shares of Electrovaya stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,019,250.

Shares of TSE EFL traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.07. 393,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,591. Electrovaya Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.32 million and a P/E ratio of 224.44.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.