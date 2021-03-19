Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 60,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,445. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a P/E ratio of -64.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.