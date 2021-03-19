Insider Selling: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Sells 25,959 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £118.44 ($154.74).

On Tuesday, January 12th, Roy Twite purchased 10 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($16.41) per share, with a total value of £125.60 ($164.10).

IMI traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,299 ($16.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,300.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,175.71. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 637.05 ($8.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,381.11 ($18.04). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised IMI to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,165.94 ($15.23).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

