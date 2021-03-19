Insider Selling: Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) CAO Sells 20,876 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,973. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,310,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

