Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 598,979 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.

LYFT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,289. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.