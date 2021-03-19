Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Sells 8,694 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $152.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 76.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

