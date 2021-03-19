Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP Sells 11,527 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.27 and a 200 day moving average of $280.16. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

