Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells 28,613 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NSTG stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,193,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

