Insider Selling: National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Sells 28,901 Shares of Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total value of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -86.39. National Express Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 92.50 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

