Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO Sells 39,920 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,734. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

