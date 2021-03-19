Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 573,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,343. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $142,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

