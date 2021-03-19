Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. 79,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,482. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

