Insider Selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) COO Sells 10,434 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after buying an additional 506,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after buying an additional 573,768 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after acquiring an additional 378,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

