Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $459,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 422,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,284. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,173,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
