Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $459,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 422,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,284. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,173,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

