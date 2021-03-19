Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $106,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,684.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 90,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
