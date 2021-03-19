Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $106,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,684.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 90,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

