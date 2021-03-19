Insider Selling: RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Major Shareholder Sells 178,588 Shares of Stock

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of RedBall Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31.

RBAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,795. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

