Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$579,700.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Yikang Liu sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$72,497.10.

Shares of TSE:SVM remained flat at $C$6.63 during trading on Friday. 785,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.70. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.52 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

