Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 150 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $15,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SiTime stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.90. 273,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

