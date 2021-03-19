Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Sells 9,644 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $294,200.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 73,372 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,066,095.16.

Shares of SOI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 674,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,707. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

