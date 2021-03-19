Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director Sells 5,413 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.89. 26,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

