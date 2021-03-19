Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 43,774 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

On Thursday, January 21st, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,718. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.