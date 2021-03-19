Insider Selling: The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Sells 4,342 Shares of Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 680,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,999. The firm has a market cap of $703.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

