Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 42,052 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56.

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $33.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $733.21. 782,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,165. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $153.50 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $795.88 and a 200 day moving average of $724.96.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

