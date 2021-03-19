Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $477,946.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55.

On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $34,399.35.

On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $33,623.30.

TNET traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $80.72. 502,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 316,436 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.