Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $914.42 million, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

