Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Sells 10,877 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32.

On Thursday, February 4th, John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $354,212.40.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $679,807.64.

On Wednesday, January 27th, John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $85,017.00.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 20,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,668. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

