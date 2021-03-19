Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 410,115 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60.

On Wednesday, December 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90.

WMT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.74. 18,941,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,004. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 740,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Walmart by 4,471.6% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 192,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 77,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

