Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 106,049 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.74. 18,941,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,004. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

