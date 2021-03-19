Insight Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158,600.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

