Insights Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $1,209.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00632312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,223,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.