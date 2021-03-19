Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $78,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $99,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSP opened at $201.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

