Insula Achieves Market Cap of $750,060.27 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Insula has a market cap of $750,060.27 and approximately $19,945.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,967 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

