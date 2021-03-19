Insureum (ISR) Price Hits $0.0542 on Top Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Insureum has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $1.45 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 93.4% against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00638097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034972 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

