Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

