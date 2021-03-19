IntelGenx Technologies (IGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.
IGX traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,706. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$52.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41.
