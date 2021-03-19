IntelGenx Technologies (IGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

IGX traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,706. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$52.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

