IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.
Shares of IGXT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,929. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.47.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
