Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.12

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.12 and traded as low as C$27.02. Interfor shares last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 431,307 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

