Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,572.76

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,572.76 ($20.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,923 ($25.12). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,907 ($24.92), with a volume of 405,598 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,827.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,572.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.