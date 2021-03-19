International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.82. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS.

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.06 on Friday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,840,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.