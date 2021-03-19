International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 497.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

