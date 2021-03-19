International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

