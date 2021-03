International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.80. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 379 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

