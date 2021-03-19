Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.82

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $22.07. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

