Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Set at C$36.00 by Pi Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) received a C$36.00 target price from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 135,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,565. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.12 and a 12-month high of C$31.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.03.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

