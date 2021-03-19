Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Set at C$36.00 by Pi Financial

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) received a C$36.00 target price from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 135,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,565. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.12 and a 12-month high of C$31.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.03.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.