Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

ISNPY stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

