Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.9% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $74,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.