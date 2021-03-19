Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 890,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 418,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

