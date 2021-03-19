Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.65. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 40,201 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

