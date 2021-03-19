Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $231.03 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.18.

